SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a deadly crash on Fair Oaks Boulevard on Monday.

The scene is on Fair Oaks Boulevard, near University Avenue. Sacramento police say two vehicles, a pickup truck and a sedan, were involved in the crash.

One person in the sedan has died, police say. Another person suffered minor injuries.

Officers will be out at the scene for several hours investigating, so drivers are being advised to avoid the area for the time being. Eastbound lanes of Fair Oaks Boulevard are closed from Howe to University avenues.

DUI does not look to be a factor in the crash, police say.

