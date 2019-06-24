



— Two people are behind bars in an attempted murder and armed robbery investigation out of Solano County.

Investigators began investigating the case in April when an 18-year-old was reportedly shot in the leg and robbed of his personal belongings.

Solano County Sheriff’s deputies say an 18-year-old male was shot in the leg and robbed of his phone, cash and shoes just after midnight on April 22 in unincorporated Solano County. Deputies found surveillance video of the suspect vehicle, a green Land Rover, and a used shell casing at the crime scene.

Through their investigation, deputies found the victim met a woman online who picked up the victim at his residence. Together they went to a rural area near Lake Solano Park and Putah Creek Road, where the shooting reportedly happened.

Investigators identified the woman as 18-year-old Amit K. Chhoker of Woodland.

After they were at the rural location, investigators said two male subjects, one who was identified as 19-year-old Brandon L. Lerma of Winters, pulled the victim from Chhoker’s vehicle, stole his belongings, and shot him. The Sheriff’s Department said the male subjects were already at the rural location and were lying in wait.

Approximately two months later, the Sheriff’s office said a second 18-year-old male subject was shot at the same location in the same manner as the first. The shooting was reported to dispatch just after midnight on June 18.

Investigators said the second male victim was also physically assaulted and shot once in the lower half of his body. The victim was also robbed of his personal belongings, which consisted of two ounces of marijuana and his cell phone.

Deputies arrested Chhoker on Monday in the City of Woodland. Her green Land Rover was taken into evidence and investigators said they found suspected human blood in the vehicle.

Lerma is believed to be the shooter in at least one of the incidents. Lerma was arrested during a felony traffic stop in a Winters parking lot. Lerma was also taken into custody without incident.

Anyone with any further information is encouraged to contact Detective Ronnie Sefried at 707-784-7059 or contact the Solano Crime Stoppers, which is an organization designed to provide law enforcement agencies in Solano with information regarding criminal activity.