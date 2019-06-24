  • CBS13On Air

Sonora News

SONORA (CBS13) – A man is facing sexual battery charges after an incident at a Sonora bar over the weekend.

Sonora police say officers responded to the Intake Bar & Grill just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate the incident. Officers learned that a man had allegedly gone around the bar and grabbed a female bartender.

The man also allegedly put his face into the bartender’s behind.

Officers got to the scene in time to find the suspect, 29-year-old Jarrod Carson, inside a car nearby. Carson was arrested and was booked into county jail.

