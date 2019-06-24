STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities in Stockton have arrested numerous people during an investigation into the Everybody Killa (EBK) gang.

Stockton police say they, along with the California Department of Justice and the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, have been looking into the gang’s activities after the recent spike in gun violence in the March Lane and Holiday Drive area.

Investigators say members of the EBK gang are believed to be responsible for a lot of criminal activity in Stockton – including many violent crimes, like homicide.

On June 20, three people were arrested as part of the investigation: Brian Norman for homicide, Raemaonie Gaines for accessory to murder, and Charles Prince for felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say Norman and Gaines are believed to be connected to the May 1 killing of Ronald Celestine in the area of March Lane and Holiday Drive.

“This investigation was initiated to reduce the levels of violence occurring in Stockton,” said Stockton Chief of Police Eric Jones in a statement. “Now since we have members from this gang in custody, we are hopeful people will come forward with information so we can solve more cases involving this group.”

Six other people were also arrested during the investigation into the gang for a variety of warrants: Daquan Easter, 22, Rickey Gaines, 18, Joshua Smith, 28, Mikal Thomas, 26, Rachael Williams, 40, and Asiane Yarbrough, 23.