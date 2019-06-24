  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Sacramento News, Tara O'Sullivan


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The suspect accused in the murder of Sacramento police officer Tara O’Sullivan is expected to be in court on Monday.

In a criminal complaint filed Friday, documents show Adel Ramos is facing several charges: the murder of Officer O’Sullivan and attempted murder of another officer, Daniel Chipp.

Ramos is also being charged of possessing an illegal firearm – specifically, an AR-15 style assault rifle.

Records show Ramos has a long criminal history, with charges dating back to the mid-1990s. The most recent criminal case was filed in September 2018 for domestic violence against a young woman.

The 45-year-old Ramos is due in court at 1:30 p.m.

Dozens attended a candlelight vigil in remembrance of O’Sullivan at Sac State on Sunday. A memorial service is scheduled for O’Sullivan, who was only 26, on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Bayside Adventure Church in Roseville.

