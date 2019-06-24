  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Central California, Visalia

VISALIA (AP) — Officials say a California man jumped into a river to elude a homeowner and police following a report of a burglary.

The Sacramento Bee reports that 40-year-old Michael Hernandez leapt into the St. John’s River in Visalia following pursuit by a homeowner Saturday.

Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of burglary, resisting arrest, methamphetamine possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police in the city 211 miles (340 kilometers) south of Sacramento responded to a 3 p.m. report of a resident interrupting a burglar before chasing the man’s vehicle in his own car.

Authorities searched for three hours before Hernandez was spotted.

Police say Hernandez jumped back into the river but the swift current forced him to shore, where he struggled with officers and a police dog in knee-deep water.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s