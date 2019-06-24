



— Sacramento police continue to comb through the shooting crime scene on Redwood Avenue, days after rookie cop Tara O’Sullivan was fatally shot, responding to a domestic disturbance call.

A large evidence truck is parked in the middle of the street. Every bullet hole and shell casing is numbered. Neighbors who live there call it a “meticulous” process.

“We still see them and it’s a reminder of what happened and the police officer that got killed,” said neighbor Esmeralda Smith.

“It’s been pretty inconvenient. There has been a blockage on our street, on both sides,” said Joanna Navarro.

Navarro and her sister were stuck at their home for days. She says it’s challenging to get in and out with streets still closed off.

“We were just stuck here, and we did not know what was going on at the time. All they were saying was, ‘Close your windows, lock your doors and stay inside,’” Navarro said.

Since then, neighbors have been able to come back to their homes. But if you don’t live there, it’s hard to get through.

“There was a lot of traffic, police had to come and get them out of the alley because they were parking in the alley,” said Smith.

Police tell us the investigation is still active. That’s because of the sheer amount of evidence that needs to be collected. Also, police say the geographic size of the scene is large.

The investigation goes around Redwood Avenue. Police say there is more physical space to process. We are told there is so much of it, so it will be presented in court when suspected shooter Adel Ramos takes the stand.

Police tell us the investigation, at least the processing at the scene, is expected to be finished by Tuesday night.