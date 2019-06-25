  • CBS13On Air

STOCKTON (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol announced arrests in a freeway shooting from last Friday on State Route 99 in Stockton.

(credit: CHP Stockton)

Officials said the shooting took place on southbound State Route 99 south of Hammer Lane when multiple rounds were fired from one vehicle into the victim’s vehicle.

No one was hurt in the shooting and CHP said the suspect vehicle drove off from the scene.

Approximately eight hours later, 24-year-old Adrian Flores and 25-year-old Edwin Rosiles were arrested in separate locations in Stockton for attempted murder, multiple weapons charges, and narcotics violations.

Anyone with information regarding a freeway shooting is asked to call the CHP Valley Division’s Investigative Services Unit at 916-731-6300.

