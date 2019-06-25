NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team responded to reports of a 23-year-old male that was swept down river from Emerald Pools Sunday.
After searching the river for approximately 1.5 miles, the team of 20 members located a deceased male, who was identified as Dalton “David” Burgos. Together with CHP H20 and the sheriff’s dive team, crews recovered Burgos’ body Monday around 1 p.m., after calling off the search at dusk Sunday.
The sheriff’s department said Burgos, a Vacaville resident, was visiting the river with his friends when he was overtaken by the river in the common recreation spot just below Spaulding Reserviour.
Officials estimated that the river was flowing at just over 1000cfs and approximately 40 degrees.
This is another reminder of the dangers of the cold, rapidly-moving rivers in Northern California. The Sheriff’s Search & Rescue team warned that the public should stay out of rivers until late July or early August until the rivers warm up and flows reduce.