SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The family of Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan spoke alongside police officers Tuesday, nearly a week after she was killed in North Sacramento.
O’Sullivan was shot and killed when suspected shooter Adel Ramos opened fire in what police are calling a police ambush, June 19.
Officer O’Sullivan’s dad, Denis O’Sullivan, spoke in the press conference Tuesday afternoon saying his daughter wanted “nothing more than to be a police officer. Specifically, she wanted to serve as a police officer in Sacramento.”
READ ALSO: Why Is The Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation In North Sacramento Taking So Long?
He spoke about Tara’s love for Sacramento and the Sacramento Police Department, saying the O’Sullivan family is grateful to the department for opening their arms to Tara.
“We know this police department provided nothing but the best training for Tara,” Denis O’Sullivan said. “We know that what happened on June 19th falls squarely on one person. In no way will we ever place the blame on the officers who displayed professionalism and courage during this tragedy. As we move forward we stand with the Sac PD family who has shown us such love and respect.”
Tara’s mother, sister and brother were also in attendance at the press conference, standing together among officers. The family wore Sacramento Police Department shirts in support of the department their daughter loved so much.
Chief Hahn also spoke Tuesday, asking the public to line the route from Bayside Church to Elk Grove at every crossing and street to honor Officer O’Sullivan during her memorial Thursday.
For more information on Officer O’Sullivan’s memorial route click here.