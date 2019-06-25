Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – The FBI and local law enforcement are serving a search warrant at a marked Hell’s Angels clubhouse in Modesto on Tuesday.
No exact reason for the raid has been given by authorities, but there is a large law enforcement presence at the clubhouse along the 700 block of 7th Street in Modesto.
Authorities were seen putting motorcycles into a flatbed truck.
The Modesto Police Department, Ceres Police Department and Stanislaus County Sheriff are helping in the raid.
More information to come.
Upsetting, I don’t get it leave these guys alone. There’s a lot more heinous crimes not to mention drugs being sold to children yet police department’s put hours of time in digging for any little thing to hassel their vigilantes. One question do PEACE “Police Officers” refer to yourselfs as Gangs? You all do conjure around many places everything from cigar convention’s, to bars, you drink then you drive a little hypocritical wouldn’t you think. Profiling is NOT legal, Harassment is NOT legal, Driving a completely unmarked car is NOT legal, spreading false information to put fear in our poor society! propaganda all the way, Why? Why? You never hear Hells Angel shoots rounds on the street where children play NO, NO YOU DON’T! They do so much good, the thousand of Good things about these men go unnoticed, but they have a whole show about the bad things that happens in Quebec, We protect what’s right, we practice our rights, we are very respectable to those who are respectful, We will give you the shirt off our back.
Remember there’s going to be bad seeds everywhere, in corporations, Government, groups, Clubs, and every Dam thing in between. News teams wouldn’t adequately staffed, nor have enough hours in the day to televise the dirty, shameless, things that occur when most “NOT ALL” Police are involved in, much corruptness.
Concerned in the Central Valley.