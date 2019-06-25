  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gluten Free, Midtown Sacramento, Roseville News

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A popular Sacramento gluten and dairy-free bakery is about to open a new Roseville location.

In social media posts on Tuesday morning, Pushkin’s announced that their new 1220 Roseville Parkway bakery will be opening on Wednesday.

View this post on Instagram

6•26•19•7AM

A post shared by Pushkin’s Bakery (@pushkinsbakery) on

The location has been in the works since last year when Pushkin’s released a video announcing their plans to expand into Roseville.

Pushkin’s Bakery has been slowly expanding since opening its original location near 29th and S streets in Sacramento back in 2013. The spot specializes in gluten, wheat and dairy-free treats.

In 2015, owners Danny and Olga Turner opened up a Capitol Avenue location with a full kitchen. That spot has since become a popular brunch choice for Sacramentans.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s