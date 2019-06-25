Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A popular Sacramento gluten and dairy-free bakery is about to open a new Roseville location.
In social media posts on Tuesday morning, Pushkin’s announced that their new 1220 Roseville Parkway bakery will be opening on Wednesday.
The location has been in the works since last year when Pushkin’s released a video announcing their plans to expand into Roseville.
Pushkin’s Bakery has been slowly expanding since opening its original location near 29th and S streets in Sacramento back in 2013. The spot specializes in gluten, wheat and dairy-free treats.
In 2015, owners Danny and Olga Turner opened up a Capitol Avenue location with a full kitchen. That spot has since become a popular brunch choice for Sacramentans.