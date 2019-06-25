  • CBS13On Air

RANCHO CORDOVA

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – An overturned big rig has all southbound lanes of Sunrise Boulevard blocked in Rancho Cordova Tuesday morning.

The scene is near Folsom Boulevard.

Officers at the scene say it appears the big rig driver was going too fast on the off-ramp from eastbound Highway 50 and overturned as it was turning right onto Sunrise. All southbound lanes ended up blocked.

Caltrans says the Sunrise Boulevard off-ramp from Highway 50 is closed.

No estimated time of reopening has been given.

