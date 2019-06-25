  • CBS13On Air

ROSEVILLE

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities are looking for a pair of suspected wallet thieves who were caught on surveillance camera recently.

Roseville police say someone reported back on June 11 that they had their wallet stolen while at a coffee shop along the 900 block of Pleasant Grove Boulevard.

Fraudulent purchases soon started showing up on the person’s credit and debit cars.

Police say the thieves bought items from nearby Nordstrom Rack, Best Buy and Ulta Beauty stores.

Surveillance photos captured a pair of women believed to be linked to the thefts. Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call Roseville police at (916) 746-1059.

