



— A 22-year-old former taekwondo instructor is out on bail, accused of having sex with a former 14-year-old student.

Owners at the school say the suspect stopped working there last December. That’s the time when police received a report of sexual contact between the two and began asking questions.

“We take these accusations seriously,” said Lt. Dave Gutierrez with Citrus Heights Police.

Citrus Heights police began their investigation last December after reports that a 21-year-old female instructor at Family Taekwondo Plus studio was having some sort of sexual contact with a 14-year-old male student.

“Through our investigation, we were able to substantiate the allegation,” Gutierrez said.

Police say 22-year-old Kasea Cirincione turned herself in on May 10. She is charged with several counts of sex with a minor. Police would not reveal details of the case but say there are no other victims and that this is an isolated incident.

Cirincione’s mother told CBS13, “We’ve been in business 14 years. We believe it’s a false allegation. I know my daughter, it’s a fabrication.”

She went on to say the alleged incident did not happen at the studio, that the facility is safe with cameras in every room and certified instructors. Cirincione also said her daughter is no longer working there.

Cirincione’s attorney said this case has to work its way through the court system and that “we will get to the evidence when we are ready to try the case.”

They are expected back in court Tuesday.