



— Solano County Deputies have arrested a third suspect they said is connected to plots to lure, shoot and steal from two 18-year-old men.

Deputies said the suspect arrested Tuesday is a 17-year-old male. They have not yet released his name.

Eighteen-year-old Amit Chhoker and 19-year-old Brandon Lerma have already been arrested.

Deputies said the first victim was attacked in April near Lake Solano Park. The second victim was attacked earlier this month in the same area and same manner.

“Obviously this could have ended very tragically,” said Solano County Undersheriff Brad DeWall.

The Solano County Sheriffs Office said Chhoker is responsible for the luring. They said she met the victims online, eventually agreeing to pick them up at their homes. She then drove them out to a rural area where two of her accomplices were lying in wait. The victims were then shot and robbed of their belongings.

Solano County Undersheriff Brad DeWall said the two victims are recovering and in stable condition. He believed everyone involved in these attacks has been arrested.

DeWall said the department is looking into the possibility of more victims, but so far there hasn’t been any information about that.

He said all three suspects are being held without bail in Solano County on multiple charges including attempted homicide and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Deputies declined to say which social media platform was used to lure the men, saying that could affect future investigations.