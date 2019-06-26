Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A 50-acre grass fire is burning west of Roseville off Watt Avenue and Dyer Lane, according to Cal Fire.
Cal Fire said no structures are threatened and that the fire is mostly burning in the grasslands in that area. Firefighters said the fire has a moderate rate of spread and approaching Baseline Road.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
It is also unknown if there is any containment.
No evacuations are in effect.
Placer County Fire, Roseville Fire, and Sacramento Metro Fire are assisting.