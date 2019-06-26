Comments
FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — Firefighters knocked down an attic fire on New York Avenue Wednesday around 4:30 p.m.
The fire was burning near Winding Way.
Metro Fire caught a video of the flames shooting through the roof as firefighters sprayed down the house.
Chris Vestal with Metro Fire said three people were inside when the fire broke out around 4 p.m.
Vestal said there was a report from dispatch that a person who they believe is the homeowner was on the roof trying to fight the blaze.
One person sustained minor injuries in the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.