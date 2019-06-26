SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Nearly 40 thousand fireworks are being recalled ahead of July 4th for violating federal regulatory requirements.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission posted four separate recalls Wednesday morning:

Grandma’s Fireworks

GS Fireworks

Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks

Keystone

The biggest recall (25 thousand) involves 18 different fireworks sold at Grandma’s Fireworks in Indiana, ranging in price from 20 dollars to 50 dollars a pack. According to the recall, they are overloaded with pyrotechnics in order to produce a loud noise, but that can result in a “greater than expected” explosion and pose a burn hazard. An eight-year-old boy lost his hand as a result of an explosion.

The recall covers fireworks bought from January 2009 to April 2019. Customers can return them for a full refund.

Swipe to see the recalled Grandma’s Fireworks products:

Grandma's Fireworks Recall Rise in the East

Grandma's Fireworks Recall Rise in the East

Grandma's Fireworks Recall Safe Cracker

Grandma's Fireworks Recall Angry Elf

Grandma's Fireworks Recall Mamba

Grandma's Fireworks Recall Crazy King Crackers

Grandma's Fireworks Recall POW!

Grandma's Fireworks Recall BANG

Grandma's Fireworks Recall Crazy Robot Flowers

Grandma's Fireworks Recall Frog Balls

Grandma's Fireworks Recall Dragon Artillery Shell

Grandma's Fireworks Recall Small Festival Balls

Grandma's Fireworks Recall Cock Rises

Grandma's Fireworks Recall Sammy's Best

Grandma's Fireworks Recall Catherine Catapult

Grandma's Fireworks Recall Heavy Bomber 5 Shot Roman Candles

Grandma's Fireworks Recall Multiple Rocket

Grandma's Fireworks Recall Talon Rockets

Grandma's Fireworks Recall Block Buster

The Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks recall involves 22 different fireworks sold at the Michigan store from January 2017 through July 2018. The 11 thousand recalled products ranged in price from 100 to 125 dollars. The fireworks are “overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard for this product. Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers.”

Customers can return them for a full refund.

Swipe to see the recalled Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks products:

Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks Recall Dog Rules 30 Shot Cake

Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks Recall American Hero 88 Shot Cake

Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks Recall Bite Me 25 Shot Cake

Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks Recall Buster Sword 100 Shot Cake

Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks Recall Monkey Go Ape 100 Shot

Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks Recall Monkey's Revenge 25 Shot Cake

Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks Recall No Fooling Around 130 Shot Cake

Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks Recall Outcast 49 Shot Cake

Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks Recall Romantic Aliens 100 Shot Cake

Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks Recall Three's A Charm Artillery Shell 6 Pack

Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks Recall Top Notch Fireworks Cake

Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks Recall Wonder of Galaxy 100 Shot Cake

Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks Recall Dog Won't Stop Barking Artillery Shells

Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks Recall Godzilla Roars

Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks Recall 1.25" Artillery Shells

Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks Recall Monkey Planet

Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks Recall Double Nuts and Triple Ripples

The Keystone recall involves about 1,660 G-Force Fireworks sold at Keystone Fireworks locations in Pennsylvania from November 2018 until May 2019. The fireworks “are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory requirements for this product. Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers. The fireworks are banned hazardous substances and are prohibited from being sold under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA).” The box of six fireworks cost about 60 dollars and can be returned to the store for a full refund.

The GS Fireworks recall involves 26 different fireworks products sold at stores in Wyoming and Michigan. The 260 recalled products “are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard for this product. Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers.”

Swipe to see the recalled GS Fireworks products:

GS Fireworks 1.25" Artillery Shells

GS Fireworks Blast from the Past Shells

GS Fireworks Born Hero 25 Shot Cake

GS Fireworks Burning Aces 25 Shot Cake

GS Fireworks The Closer 100 Shot Cake

GS Fireworks Clown Shells

GS Fireworks Cock Rises Canister Shells

GS Fireworks Cock-a-doodle-doo 25 Shot Cake

GS Fireworks Crazy Labbits 36 Shot Cake

GS Fireworks Dead Heat 100 Shot Cake

GS Fireworks Defenders 49 Shot Cake

GS Fireworks Don't Panic Canister Shells

GS Fireworks Godzilla Roars 36 Shot Cake

GS Fireworks Horror Night Ball Shells

GS Fireworks IT Canister Shells

GS Fireworks Magical Roman Candle

GS Fireworks Monkey Planet 100 Shot Cake

GS Fireworks Rising Silver - Flowers in Spring 25 Shot Cake

GS Fireworks Shrooms 100 Shot Cake

GS Fireworks Sky Jam 96 Shot Cake

GS Fireworks Spider 25 Shot Cake

GS Fireworks Sun Rise Crackers

GS Fireworks Thunder King Single Shot Salutes

GS Fireworks Tommy Gun Single Shot Salute

GS Fireworks Top Notch 64 Shot Cake

In California, only Safe and Sane fireworks are legal but individual cities have their own ordinances for fireworks. Safe and Sane fireworks go on sale June 28.