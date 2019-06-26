SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Nearly 40 thousand fireworks are being recalled ahead of July 4th for violating federal regulatory requirements.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission posted four separate recalls Wednesday morning:
- Grandma’s Fireworks
- GS Fireworks
- Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks
- Keystone
The biggest recall (25 thousand) involves 18 different fireworks sold at Grandma’s Fireworks in Indiana, ranging in price from 20 dollars to 50 dollars a pack. According to the recall, they are overloaded with pyrotechnics in order to produce a loud noise, but that can result in a “greater than expected” explosion and pose a burn hazard. An eight-year-old boy lost his hand as a result of an explosion.
The recall covers fireworks bought from January 2009 to April 2019. Customers can return them for a full refund.
Swipe to see the recalled Grandma’s Fireworks products:
Grandma's Fireworks RecallRise in the East
Grandma's Fireworks RecallRise in the East
Grandma's Fireworks RecallSafe Cracker
Grandma's Fireworks RecallAngry Elf
Grandma's Fireworks RecallMamba
Grandma's Fireworks RecallCrazy King Crackers
Grandma's Fireworks RecallPOW!
Grandma's Fireworks RecallBANG
Grandma's Fireworks RecallCrazy Robot Flowers
Grandma's Fireworks RecallFrog Balls
Grandma's Fireworks RecallDragon Artillery Shell
Grandma's Fireworks RecallSmall Festival Balls
Grandma's Fireworks RecallCock Rises
Grandma's Fireworks RecallSammy's Best
Grandma's Fireworks RecallCatherine Catapult
Grandma's Fireworks RecallHeavy Bomber 5 Shot Roman Candles
Grandma's Fireworks RecallMultiple Rocket
Grandma's Fireworks RecallTalon Rockets
Grandma's Fireworks RecallBlock Buster
The Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks recall involves 22 different fireworks sold at the Michigan store from January 2017 through July 2018. The 11 thousand recalled products ranged in price from 100 to 125 dollars. The fireworks are “overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard for this product. Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers.”
Customers can return them for a full refund.
Swipe to see the recalled Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks products:
Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks RecallDog Rules 30 Shot Cake
Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks RecallAmerican Hero 88 Shot Cake
Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks RecallBite Me 25 Shot Cake
Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks RecallBuster Sword 100 Shot Cake
g24Desperate Attempt 100 Shot Cake
Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks RecallMonkey Go Ape 100 Shot
Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks RecallMonkey's Revenge 25 Shot Cake
Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks RecallNo Fooling Around 130 Shot Cake
Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks RecallOutcast 49 Shot Cake
Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks RecallRomantic Aliens 100 Shot Cake
Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks RecallThree's A Charm Artillery Shell 6 Pack
Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks RecallTop Notch Fireworks Cake
Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks RecallWonder of Galaxy 100 Shot Cake
Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks RecallDog Won't Stop Barking Artillery Shells
Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks RecallGodzilla Roars
Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks Recall1.25" Artillery Shells
Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks RecallMonkey Planet
Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks RecallDouble Nuts and Triple Ripples
The Keystone recall involves about 1,660 G-Force Fireworks sold at Keystone Fireworks locations in Pennsylvania from November 2018 until May 2019. The fireworks “are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory requirements for this product. Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers. The fireworks are banned hazardous substances and are prohibited from being sold under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA).” The box of six fireworks cost about 60 dollars and can be returned to the store for a full refund.
G-Force Artillery Shell Fireworks
The GS Fireworks recall involves 26 different fireworks products sold at stores in Wyoming and Michigan. The 260 recalled products “are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard for this product. Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers.”
Swipe to see the recalled GS Fireworks products:
GS Fireworks1.25" Artillery Shells
GS FireworksBlast from the Past Shells
GS FireworksBorn Hero 25 Shot Cake
GS FireworksBurning Aces 25 Shot Cake
GS FireworksThe Closer 100 Shot Cake
GS FireworksCock Rises Canister Shells
GS FireworksCock-a-doodle-doo 25 Shot Cake
GS FireworksCrazy Labbits 36 Shot Cake
GS FireworksDead Heat 100 Shot Cake
GS FireworksDefenders 49 Shot Cake
GS FireworksDon't Panic Canister Shells
GS FireworksGodzilla Roars 36 Shot Cake
GS FireworksHorror Night Ball Shells
GS FireworksIT Canister Shells
GS FireworksMagical Roman Candle
GS FireworksMonkey Planet 100 Shot Cake
GS FireworksRising Silver - Flowers in Spring 25 Shot Cake
GS FireworksShrooms 100 Shot Cake
GS FireworksSky Jam 96 Shot Cake
GS FireworksSpider 25 Shot Cake
GS FireworksSun Rise Crackers
GS FireworksThunder King Single Shot Salutes
GS FireworksTommy Gun Single Shot Salute
GS FireworksTop Notch 64 Shot Cake
In California, only Safe and Sane fireworks are legal but individual cities have their own ordinances for fireworks. Safe and Sane fireworks go on sale June 28.