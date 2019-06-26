10:30 p.m. Update: Cal Fire said the fire has grown to 100 acres.

Cal Fire is now getting two additional dozers and a dozer from Sacramento Metro Fire.

The fire has shut down parts of Baseline Road between Locust and Watt Avenue.

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A 50-acre grass fire is burning west of Roseville off Watt Avenue and Dyer Lane, according to Cal Fire.

The grass fire burning on Dyer Lane west of Roseville.

(credit: Roseann Jimenez/Facebook)

Cal Fire said no structures are threatened and that the fire is mostly burning in the grasslands in that area. Firefighters said the fire has a moderate rate of spread and approaching Baseline Road.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

It is also unknown if there is any containment.

No evacuations are in effect.

Placer County Fire, Roseville Fire, and Sacramento Metro Fire are assisting.