STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police say a 23-year-old man was transported in critical condition after reports of a shooting in North Stockton around noon Wednesday.
After arriving at the hospital, officials said the man died from his injuries. The victim’s name has not yet been released.
According to police, the shooting happened outside on the 1900 block of Comstock Drive.
A suspect description has not yet been released. Investigators do not yet have a motive for the shooting but believe it was targeted. Police remained on the scene Wednesday afternoon to investigate.
Police said this is the 23rd homicide of the year in Stockton.
The Stockton Police Department is encouraging people to call if they have information pertaining to this investigation. Callers are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, the Investigations Unit at (209) 937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.