MODESTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating two drive-by shootings in Modesto that they believe are related.
One of the shootings injured two male adult victims, one of whom died from his injuries on June 19.
Police said the first shooting happened on the evening June 12 at a barbeque in the front yard of a residence in the 300 block of Colorado Avenue.
An unknown vehicle reportedly drove by while occupant(s) fired multiple shots toward the victims, striking two of them. One male adult was treated and released. The other, 22-year-old Alonzo Watkins of Modesto, died from his injuries a week later.
On Sunday, June 16, a second drive-by shooting occurred near South Avenue and Colorado Avenue, just down the street from the first shooting. Police say no one was hurt in this shooting, but a witness saw a white SUV leave the area around the time of the gunfire.
Detectives believe the shootings are related.
The Modesto Police Department is asking for any information from the community that could help identify those responsible in either of the drive-by shootings mentioned. Please contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward