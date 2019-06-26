Comments
STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – A fast-moving wildfire burning in rural Stanislaus County has exploded from just 30 acres to 1,000 acres overnight.
The wildfire – which is being called the Rock Fire – is burning on Del Puerto Canyon Road, about 16 miles due west of Patterson. That road, along with Highway 130 in the area, remains closed Wednesday morning.
While the fire grew overnight, so did containment. As of 6 a.m., it is 15 percent contained.
The fire started around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Cal Fire says some ranches in the area may be threatened, but so far there are no evacuations for this wildfire.