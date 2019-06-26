  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:homicide investigation, Tracy News
Tracy police are looking for homicide suspect Antonio Flores-Cuellar in the death of an 18-year-old female. (credit: Tracy Police Department)

TRACY (CBS13) — Police in Tracy are searching for 41-year-old Antonio Flores-Cuellar in connection to the death of an 18-year-old female.

Officers found the deceased woman in an apartment at 158 W. Carlton Way Monday night. Based on the evidence at the scene, detectives said the female was a victim of a homicide.

Police have now identified Flores-Cuellar as the suspect in the homicide and have obtained an arrest warrant for him.

Detectives said the victim and the suspect knew each other. The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s whereabouts are urged to call Detective Wes Bancroft at 209-831-6533.

