EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — An alleged stalker who traveled from Florida to meet a victim was arrested in El Dorado County Wednesday.
Donald Martin was taken into custody in South Lake Tahoe. Police say the case involved serious threats against the victim’s life. Martin was booked into the El Dorado County Jail.
Detectives with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department began their investigation on Monday into the interstate stalking and criminal threats case. The investigators learned Martin drove to El Dorado County from Florida to potentially carry out threats.
Martin, an Ormond Beach, Florida resident, believed he was meeting with the victim in South Lake Tahoe when detectives took him into custody at a restaurant. Officials said he was carrying a loaded firearm in his pocket at the time of his arrest.
He was charged with stalking and is being held on $60,000 bail.