STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – The Stanislaus County Fair runs July 12-July 21 and the concert lineup this year includes Maddie and Tae, TLC, Blood, Sweat & Tears, and 98 Degrees.

Tickets to the concerts are free with Fair admission. Seats at the Coors Light Variety Stage are first-come, first-serve and concertgoers can’t save seats.

  • Friday, July 12: High Valley
  • Saturday, July 13: Blood, Sweat & Tears
  • Sunday, July 14: Ulices Chaidez
  • Monday, July 15: Maddie and Tae
  • Tuesday, July 16: TLC
  • Wednesday, July 17: Clay Walker
  • Thursday, July 18: The Marshall Tucker Band
  • Friday, July 19: MAGIC!
  • Saturday, July 20: 98 Degrees
  • Sunday, July 21: Roberto Tapia

The Stanislaus County Fairgrounds is located at 900 North Broadway in Turlock.

