Comments
STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – The Stanislaus County Fair runs July 12-July 21 and the concert lineup this year includes Maddie and Tae, TLC, Blood, Sweat & Tears, and 98 Degrees.
STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – The Stanislaus County Fair runs July 12-July 21 and the concert lineup this year includes Maddie and Tae, TLC, Blood, Sweat & Tears, and 98 Degrees.
READ ALSO: Full List of County Fair Dates
Tickets to the concerts are free with Fair admission. Seats at the Coors Light Variety Stage are first-come, first-serve and concertgoers can’t save seats.
- Friday, July 12: High Valley
- Saturday, July 13: Blood, Sweat & Tears
- Sunday, July 14: Ulices Chaidez
- Monday, July 15: Maddie and Tae
- Tuesday, July 16: TLC
- Wednesday, July 17: Clay Walker
- Thursday, July 18: The Marshall Tucker Band
- Friday, July 19: MAGIC!
- Saturday, July 20: 98 Degrees
- Sunday, July 21: Roberto Tapia
SEE ALSO: TLC, Tony! Toni! Toné!, Martina McBride Headlining 2019 CA State Fair Concert Series
The Stanislaus County Fairgrounds is located at 900 North Broadway in Turlock.