TURLOCK (CBS13) — A man is behind bars, charged with sexual assault, false imprisonment, and assault with a deadly weapon out of Turlock.
Police arrested 38-year-old Jesse Esquire III on these charges Wednesday after he reportedly held a victim against her will for several hours in an apartment.
Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 1500 block of N. Palm after being notified by the victim that she escaped a nearby apartment. After assessing the victim, police learned the suspect was reportedly in possession of a handgun and under the influence of narcotics, so the Turlock Police Department Critical Response Team was activated.
Officers made contact with Esquire but he refused to leave his residence for a short period of time. He eventually agreed to exit and was taken into custody without incident.
Esquire was booked into Stanislaus County Jail for sexual assault, false imprisonment, domestic battery, criminal threats, and assault with a deadly weapon.
Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call Detective Brandon Bertram at (209) 664-7323. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us, you can remain anonymous.