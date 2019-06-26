SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A jury convicted Angela Phakhin of the first-degree murder of her three-year-old daughter Maiya Wednesday.
Phakhin was also found guilty under “a theory of premeditated and deliberate murder and felony murder torture.”
According to court documents, Phakhin came to California with her daughter and fiancé, Untwan Smith, in February 2016. The couple then exposed the three-year-old to extreme summer temperatures and left Maiya in the car one day for four and a half hours.
On the second day, Maiya was left in the car for nine and a half hours, which led to her death.
Court documents revealed Phakhin had been warned multiple times to protect her daughter and was advised to take her to a cooling shelter, but she did not accept the offers.
After Maiya’s death, her mother told law enforcement she and Smith were trying to remove lustful demons from Maiya.
Smith is pending trial on the same charges.
Phakhin faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. She is set to be sentenced on July 19.