SAN FRANCISCO (AP) —
California regulators have begun proceedings to consider fines against Pacific Gas & Electric Co. for its role in a devastating series of 2017 wildfires.
The Public Utilities Commission made the decision on Thursday. In a statement, Commissioner Clifford Rechtschaffen said the utility’s violations during the fire siege “are extensive and disturbing.”
The PUC also ordered PG&E to create a mobile application so the public can report problems such as downed power poles to prevent future disasters.
PG&E equipment has been blamed for starting some of California’s largest and deadliest recent fires. The utility filed for bankruptcy in January as it faces potentially billions of dollars in liability.
PG&E says it will cooperate fully with the PUC investigation and is committed to reducing wildfire risk and helping fire-ravaged communities to recover.
Rapidly-Spreading Wildfire In California's Butte County Prompts EvacuationsPARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 08: A burned out car sits in front of a home that burned as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire has ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 18,000 acres and has destroyed dozens of homes in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at zero containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Rapidly-Spreading Wildfire In California's Butte County Prompts EvacuationsMAGALIA, CA - NOVEMBER 09: A Cal Fire firefighter sprays water on a home next to a burning home as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 9, 2018 in Magalia, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and surrounding areas. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Rapidly-Spreading Wildfire In California's Butte County Prompts EvacuationsPARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 09: Firefighters try to keep flames from burning home from spreading to a neighboring apartment complex as they battle the Camp Fire on November 9, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 70,000 acres and has destroyed numerous homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at five percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT-US-FIRE-CALIFORNIA-ENVIRONMENT-WEATHERTOPSHOT - Flames from the Camp fire burn near a home atop a ridge near Big Bend, California, on November 10, 2018. - The death toll from the most destructive fire to hit California rose to 23 on November 10 as rescue workers recovered more bodies of people killed by the devastating blaze. Ten of the bodies were found in the town of Paradise while four were discovered in the Concow area, both in Butte County. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
US-FIRE-WEATHERPatients are quickly evacuated from the Feather River Hospital as it burns down during the Camp fire in Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. - More than 18,000 acres have been scorched in a matter of hours burning with it a hospital, a gas station and dozens of homes. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
Rapidly-Spreading Wildfire In California's Butte County Prompts EvacuationsPARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Firefighters hold a morning meeting as they continue to battle the Camp Fire on November 10, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 100,000 acres and has destroyed over 6,700 homes and businesses in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at 20 percent containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
