  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMElementary
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Camp Fire, Paradise


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California regulators have begun proceedings to consider fines against Pacific Gas & Electric Co. for its role in a devastating series of 2017 wildfires.

The Public Utilities Commission made the decision on Thursday. In a statement, Commissioner Clifford Rechtschaffen said the utility’s violations during the fire siege “are extensive and disturbing.”

The PUC also ordered PG&E to create a mobile application so the public can report problems such as downed power poles to prevent future disasters.

PG&E equipment has been blamed for starting some of California’s largest and deadliest recent fires. The utility filed for bankruptcy in January as it faces potentially billions of dollars in liability.

PG&E says it will cooperate fully with the PUC investigation and is committed to reducing wildfire risk and helping fire-ravaged communities to recover.

Swipe through some of the most iconic images from the devastating Camp Fire in Paradise. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s