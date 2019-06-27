



Hundreds of people lined Elk Grove Boulevard as the procession transporting Tara O’Sullivan’s body made its way back to the funeral home.

It was a homecoming of sorts for fallen officer Tara O’ Sullivan. The hearse carrying her casket was escorted by hundreds of law enforcement officers through Elk Grove.

“It really hits home. Every day they go out and do their jobs to protect our community and keep us safe,” said Theresa Webster as she wiped away tears.

The community lined the boulevard to pay one final tribute to the 26-year-old rookie police officer.

“My daughter is LAPD, so this hits very close to home,” said Kathleen Menke.

Menke brought Swedish exchange student Klara Strand to see the ribbons and the flags for the fallen.

“I think it’s beautiful with how you have handled the situation with all the flags the decorations. It’s not like that in my country,” said Strand.

Many along the procession route were veterans who felt a comradery.

“I came just to show my respects to her and the family,” said one woman from Galt who is a Vietnam veteran.

Robert Bullock with the American Foreign Legion said: “To see an officer fallen like this, to me, it’s not much different than a veteran. We serve just as they did and it’s important to show our support.”

They were holding their thin blue line flags as a show of solidarity.

‘It’s amazing…so emotional being out here. We love it,” said Savanna Baca, who came with her children.

O’Sullivan was taken to Herberger Funeral Home where a private service and burial will take place.