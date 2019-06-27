Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Downtown Commons near the Golden 1 Center will soon welcome a Hard Rock Shop store.
Officials say the new store will open on Monday, leading up to the new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino near Wheatland.
Unlike the Hard Rock Cafe that used to call the old Downtown Plaza home, this place is not a restaurant. Guests can shop for official merchandise, apply for jobs at the resort and register to join the casino’s rewards program.
The new casino in Wheatland is scheduled to open this fall.