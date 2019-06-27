PATTERSON (CBS13) – Authorities say two people were killed in a rollover crash off Interstate 5 near Patterson.
The crash happened a little after 4 p.m. Wednesday north of Oak Flat Road, between Patterson and Crows Landing. California Highway Patrol says a 1999 Lincoln Navigator had gone down a 90-foot embankment and flipped over.
Officers say the driver of the SUV had been ejected, while the right front passenger was still in their seat.
Both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says.
Investigators believe the SUV drifted into the curb, causing the driver to brake suddenly. The driver then lost control and went down the embankment, flipping over.
It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, CHP says.
The names of the two people killed have not been released, but they’re said to be Santa Nella residents.