



The fourth of July is just a week away, and there is concern about the growing number of illegal fireworks in the Sacramento area.

The smartphone app “Nail ’em” has been around for three years but, it may not lead to arrests in Sacramento County. Fire and police still say neighbors have to rely on neighbors to report illegal firework activity.

If you have a Roman candle or bottle rocket going off in your neighborhood illegally, there is an app for that.

“Hit File a Report, enter the information including taking pictures,” said Dennis Revell, a spokesperson for TNT Fireworks.

The app was developed in June 2016 by TNT.

Allowing people to report illegal firework activity. The reports submitted go directly to fire departments. But in Sacramento County, those tips aren’t acted on.

“When people report information to the Nail ’em app, it does not immediately come to Metro Fire or any of our law enforcement partners in our jurisdiction,” said Sacramento Metro Fire Captain Chris Vestal.

So, what should people do?

“We need people to report to 911 immediately with your illegal firework activity,“ said Vestal.

According to Sacramento Metro Fire Dept., 911 calls for illegal fireworks have been on the rise. In 2016, there were 128 calls. The following year, there were 175 more — tripling in 2018.

Vestal credits the rise in calls to public education campaigns and shopping across state lines.

“We have more fireworks being sold outside of the state of California and coming into our area,” he said.

The app was supposed to snuff out the big bang, but the enforcement side has fizzled.

“Your jurisdiction may not respond because they are not a participating jurisdiction but we will still forward them the report,” said Revell.

“Even if illegal fireworks use is reported right away, the sheriff’s department says officers may not always show up,” said Vestal.

“The situation is so dangerous because there’s a block party with 150 people and there are illegal fireworks going on. It’s too unsafe for us to send two officers into an environment like that,” said Sacramento Sheriff’s Department spokesman Captain Santos Ramos.

In the end, people are encouraged to report illegal activity using an old fashioned pair of eyes.

“We can reach out to our neighbors who are engaging in this activity and take the personal responsibility to say ‘hey, please don’t do this,'” said Revell.

The fines are classified as infractions and misdemeanors, with $100 for a first violation, $200 for the second, $300 for a third, and a fourth could mean a $1,000 fine, 6 months in jail or both.