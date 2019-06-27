Comments
TURLOCK (CBS13) – Police say an eight-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a young driver in Turlock.
The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of W. Christoffersen Parkway and Panorama Avenue. Turlock police say first responders got to the scene minutes after the boy was struck.
Medics rushed the boy to the hospital, but police say he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators say an 18-year-old woman driving a sedan struck the boy as he was riding a scooter. Impaired drive and speed were not factors, police say.
The driver’s identity has not been released.
Anyone with more information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Turlock police at (209) 668-1200.