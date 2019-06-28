(CBS Local)- Alan Cumming’s character on Instinct, Dr. Dylan Reinhart, is many things. Dr. Reinhart is a former CIA agent, a best-selling author, an abnormal psychology professor and a consultant for the NYPD. Oh, and he also happens to be a happily married gay man. For Cumming, he’s happy with the way that the character represents the gay community because he believes the more it becomes just a regular part of the discussion around a character, the better things will be.

“It’s changing the narrative, which I really like,” said Cumming in an interview with CBS Local’s Ryan Mayer. “I think we need to have more representation of LGBT people in general actually, but, when we have them, let’s not make it about their gender or their sexuality because you don’t have ‘straight issues’, you know what I mean? We have to guide the narrative and I think you have to say to people, ‘Oh yeah blah blah and gay, also gay no big deal.’ I think when you don’t make it a big deal it isn’t a big deal.”

Cumming says that the second season of the show, set to premiere on Sunday, was more fun for him precisely because everybody involved with the show felt more comfortable knowing that the reaction to the characters had been so positive after the debut season.

“During the first season, it was such a new departure for CBS to have a gay leading character on a cop show and so everyone was a little worried,” said Cumming. “Was it too gay? Was the chat between me and Bojana’s character too snappy or to erudite? And so, once the first season came out, everybody realized that the things they were worried about were actually the things that people liked most about the show. It’s what made it different. When everyone realized that I think they kind of relaxed and we were able to play to our strengths a bit more in the second season.”

While there may have been some initial worries about how the show would be received, Cumming says that the show has been fun to make because everyone involved has fun shooting it. As an executive producer of the show and the number one name on the call sheet, he views it as his job to make sure that the set is a good atmosphere for everyone when they come to work.

“It’s not actually that hard to make people feel good about coming to work,” said Cumming. “You just have to be nice, ask them how they’re doing, thank them and do things like dance in between takes. Just have fun and do silly things. We have dress up days for the crew and ‘Overall Friday’s’ where everyone on the crew wears overalls, so we have a good time.”

That good time by the cast and crew translates to the screen and with Season 2 on deck, people are wondering what is in store for Dr. Dylan Reinhart and Lizzie Needham this season. Cumming says that the show is beginning to find its stride.

“The tone of the show is really getting better because it’s not a gritty reality show. The first person who is murdered in this season is frozen alive in their own cryogenic chamber,” said Cumming. “What I like is that it is kind of fun and the wit of it we’re getting better at. There is also a really good overreaching story that goes through the whole season this time.”

The first episode of Season 2 of ‘Instinct’ premieres this Sunday, June 30th at a new time, 9 p.m. Eastern.