Oak Park Brewing Co.

3514 Broadway, North Oak Park

PHOTO: CHRISTINE T./YELP

Oak Park Brewing Co. is a brewery and pub, offering burgers and more.

Brews on tap include the OPB IPA, Dead of Night Stout, Dance When the Music Stops Hoppy Blonde, Not a Robot Red Ale and Vividonias DIPA. The business also has 16 taps with local rotating beers.

When it comes to food, expect sweet potato pancakes and carrot cake French toast for breakfast, and burgers, chicken sandwiches, wings, fish tacos and salad for lunch and dinner (find the full menu here).

Oak Park Brewing Co. currently holds 3.5 stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.

Yelper Jonathan R., who reviewed the brewery on June 22, wrote, “The service was good, the beer was great and the food was delicious. There are a ton of games outside.”

Kole K. noted, “(They have an) awesome staff, great beer, a full bar and really great food, including the best pretzel west of the Mississippi. Other favorites are the OPB burger and the fish tacos.”

Oak Park Brewing Co. is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.–midnight on Friday; 10 a.m.–midnight on Saturday; and 10 a.m.–11 p.m. on Sunday.

Frosty Queen

7800 Stockton Blvd., Valley High-North Laguna

PHOTO: IDA H./YELP

Frosty Queen is a spot to score burgers, ice cream and frozen yogurt and sandwiches.

The fast-food spot serves up comfort food like bacon cheeseburgers, Philly cheesesteaks (or with chicken) and pastrami, fried chicken and fish sandwiches. Make sure to leave room for soft-serve ice cream, a banana split triple sundae or milkshake. Check out the entire menu here.

Frosty Queen currently holds four stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Tommy T., who reviewed Frosty Queen on June 21, wrote, “The food was good. (I) got a pastrami burger and a pastrami melt.”

K. L. noted, “The food is hot, fresh and delicious. The ice cream is thick and creamy. You can get anything from a waffle to soft-serve cone to banana splits.”

Frosty Queen is open from 9 a.m.–11 p.m. daily.

Burger Patch

2301 K St., Midtown / Winn Park / Capital Avenue

PHOTO: BURGER PATCH/YELP

Burger Patch is a vegan burger spot, offering burgers and fast food.

Customers can choose the Patch burger, which also comes in a double-patty size and in barbecue flavor. Sides include fries and hash browns (click here to view the menu).

Burger Patch currently holds four stars out of 186 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Zoey Z., who was one of the first users to visit Burger Patch on June 17, wrote, “they have the best vegan burger I ever had. (It’s) so delicious. It has so much flavor. They have shakes, fries … and so much more than just burgers.”

Yelper Rachel S. wrote, “(This is the) hot new vegan place in Sacramento. Despite the long line, service was quick and food still tastes good. We got the Patch burger with the hickory-smoked strips and the Earthquake shake.”

Burger Patch is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11–1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.