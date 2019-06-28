SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Starting next week, many DMV offices around California – including in the Central Valley – will be opening earlier.
The agency hopes to help alleviate long wait times.
Offices will begin opening at 7 a.m., except for Wednesdays when they’ll open at 9 a.m. All offices will still close at 5 p.m.
The change affects offices in Auburn, Carmichael, Davis, Rocklin, Sacramento, Stockton, Turlock and Yuba City.
To make the most of your time, make sure you actually have to go to the DMV for whatever business you need to attend to. In a lot of cases, people can actually skip the lines and get some things done through the DMV website – like renewing your ID and changing an address.
Experts say to research the best times and DMV locations in your city. Not every DMV office is always busy.