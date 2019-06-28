  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Butte County, Camp Fire, Magalia

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A Northern California couple has received the first permit to move into a prefabricated home placed on property destroyed by a devastating wildfire six months ago.

Butte County officials announced Friday that Kathy and Richard Towne received a certificate of occupancy for their one-story home on Ishi Drive in Magalia. It’s unclear whether they have moved in because the couple declined to be interviewed.

The Townes weren’t the first to receive a building permit after the Nov. 8 fire destroyed 14,000 homes in Paradise and neighboring towns.

However, officials say they’re the first to finalize their permit because their home was completed off-site and transported to their property.

The county has issued 20 building permits and Paradise issued another 65, signaling more activity in the rebuilding effort.

