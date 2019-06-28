Comments
CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a car in Carmichael Friday morning.
The scene is along the 6300 block of Coyle Avenue, right in front of Coyle Avenue Elementary School.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene just before 6 a.m. to investigate a report of an unresponsive person in a car. At the scene, deputies found an SUV with a man inside.
Deputies say the man had suffered trauma to his body. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s identity has not been released at this time.
Exactly how the man died is unclear. Detectives and crime scene investigators are at the scene.