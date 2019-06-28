  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carmichael News, sacramento county

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a car in Carmichael Friday morning.

The scene is along the 6300 block of Coyle Avenue, right in front of Coyle Avenue Elementary School.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene just before 6 a.m. to investigate a report of an unresponsive person in a car. At the scene, deputies found an SUV with a man inside.

Deputies say the man had suffered trauma to his body. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

Exactly how the man died is unclear. Detectives and crime scene investigators are at the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s