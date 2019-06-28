ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A group of high school students is looking to change the world, one styrofoam container at a time. They say it isn’t a matter of dollars and cents, but of common sense.

Elk Grove city leaders are weighing the cost of a styrofoam ban. If it passes, the ban would make Elk Grove the second city in our area with a similar law.

Styrofoam containers are quick and easy to use, but they aren’t quick to break down or easy on the environment. They are less expensive, so switching to other products is a cost that restaurant owners say could be passed along to you.

Americo Machado is co-owner of El Jardin Mexican restaurant in Elk Grove. He is against the idea of switching from styrofoam to paper for takeout containers.

“It’s a cost increase,” said Machado.

He says paper containers are 30-40 percent more expensive.

“We face minimum wage increases, food cost because everything goes up. It’s not just that. If it were just that, it wouldn’t be a problem,” said Machado.

Another problem is paper takeout containers don’t hold up as well. They requiring restaurants to double up. Paper also doesn’t insulate like styrofoam.

“It keeps the heat better and better to prevent against bacteria also,” said Machado.

But a group of local high school students is pushing for a styrofoam ban. They presented their case this week inside council chambers, saying the containers are bad for the environment and consumers.

Heather Ness, Elk Grove’s recycling and waste manager, says the city has a collection center that recycles styrofoam packaging and coolers but recycling smaller containers is a challenge.

“It is something that’s hard and expensive to process due to weight. It takes a lot of it to make transportation and processing worthwhile and there would have to be a market for it as well,“ said Ness.

Styrofoam can be made into picture frames and crown molding but used food containers often will not be excepted. The council voted to form a committee to study the cost of the ban and says it will report back with its findings.