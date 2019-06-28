



Visiting Natomas, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this community in northwest Sacramento by browsing its most popular local businesses, from taquerias to a Mexican market.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Natomas, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. El Bramido

PHOTO: MIA M./YELP

Topping the list is Mexican restaurant and bar El Bramido, located at 2394 Northgate Blvd. It’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 192 reviews on Yelp.

This eatery features a wide selection of Mexican fare, including tacos, burritos and tostadas. For dessert, there’s flan and ice cream.

2. El Mercadito Mexican Market

PHOTO: MICHAEL H./YELP

El Mercadito Mexican Market is another top choice. Yelpers give the market and restaurant, located at 2868 Northgate Blvd., Suite 101, 4.5 stars out of 54 reviews.

On the menu, you’ll find dishes made with chicken, asada and carnitas. A vegetarian burrito, menudo and tamales are also available. While you wait for your food, shop for Mexican seasonings, candies, corn husks and more.

3. Super Taqueria

PHOTO: FANNY Y./YELP

Super Taqueria, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, located at 3134 Northgate Blvd. It has 4.5 stars out of 33 Yelp reviews.

Stop by for tacos, burritos and quesadillas. Meat choices include asada, chicken, marinated pork, carnitas, tripe, beef tongue and more.

4. Tacos La Piedad

PHOTO: RAY L./YELP

Finally, check out Tacos La Piedad, which has earned four stars out of 105 reviews on Yelp. You can find the taqueria at 2700 Northgate Blvd.

Besides the popular tacos, this casual eatery serves freshly grilled chicken. Platters are also available, offering carne asada and carnitas.