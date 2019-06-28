Comments
WASHINGTON (KDKA/CBS NEWS) — Medtronic has recalled thousands of insulin pumps because the FDA says they could be hacked.
WASHINGTON (KDKA/CBS NEWS) — Medtronic has recalled thousands of insulin pumps because the FDA says they could be hacked.
The recall includes certain MiniMed insulin pumps.
According to the FDA, someone nearby could wirelessly connect to the pumps and potentially hack into the device and change the settings.
So far there have been no reports of a pump being hacked, but there is potential for them to be.
For more information and a list of pumps recalled, go to CBS News.