Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities say they have made another arrest in connection to a road rage shooting in Stockton recently.
The incident happened early morning hours of June 21 along Interstate 5, near Turner Road.
California Highway Patrol says no one was hurt and the person’s car who was being shot at was not hit.
Friday, CHP announced that 27-year-old Angel de Jesus Bautista Ramos had been arrested in connection to the incident. Ramos is facing multiple weapons charges and child endangerment. He’s also facing charges of possession and transportation of fireworks, authorities say.
Ramos’ arrest is the third in connection to road rage shootings in the Stockton area this week.