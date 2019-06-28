Filed Under:Frank Carson, Korey Kauffman, Modesto News, Turlock News


MODESTO (CBS13) — A Modesto attorney who was accused of orchestrating a criminal conspiracy that ended in the death of 26-year-old Korey Kauffman of Turlock has been acquitted.

Investigators say the murder came after two brothers allegedly found Kauffman burglarizing attorney Frank Carson’s Turlock property.

Kauffman’s went missing in 2012 and was eventually found miles away in the Stanislaus National Forest more than one year later.

Carson’s wife, daughter, and three former California Highway Patrol officers were facing charges relating to the case but those charges were later dropped. Two other co-defendants, brothers Daljit Atwal and Baljit Atheal accused in the murder conspiracy case were also acquitted.

The prosecutors alleged that  Carson masterminded a murder-for-hire plot. Prosecutors say Kauffman was targeted for repeatedly stealing from Carson’s property.

Robert Lee Woody admitted to killing Kauffman. He testified against Carson during the trial.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s