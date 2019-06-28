



The 2019 California State Fair mixes traditional with NEW activities and events for everyone to enjoy.

Along with the fun, furry, animals, thrilling rides and traditional exhibits, we are putting a focus this year on food, tech, superheroes, goats, selfies and much more!

Enjoy all that is new this year:

It’s a Food Festival and that means get your Food Festival Pass! for only $28 and get 4 food vouchers that can be redeemed at 30 participating food vendor booths. (A $40.00 Value) Learn more.

Esports Gaming all 17 days of the California State Fair at the Esports Bear Cup Tournament on the Republic of Gamers stage. Play Fortnite, Smash Bros., Overwatch, and NBA2K. and more! Meet and Greet players from SF Shock, Kings Guard, Nairo and Garret G ! Sign up for one of the daily tournaments, meet streamers, listen into panels and workshops. Tuesdays are youth-friendly with tournaments for those ages 12 and younger. UC Davis, UC Berkeley and Sac State face off in a collegiate tournament the final weekend of the Fair. Sign up here.

No need to go anywhere else to take selfies! State Fair visitors can see the Bank of America Selfie Experience and travel through the exhibit taking photos. There will be a variety of colorful and stylish themed-rooms to take an iconic selfie from shabby-chic ’70s to Dinosaurs in the Dark to a Candy Wonderland.

Drones will light up the sky every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting at 10 p.m at the Miller Lite Racetrack Grandstands. This

15-minute drone light show experience will be narrated and choreographed to live music that’s played throughout the fairgrounds.

Superheroes are always popular, and the CA State Fair knows it. One of our new exhibits is called Incredible Me! Children and adults can walk through this exhibit and become their very own superhero. Figure out your superpower, costume, secret identity, and superhero name.

Travel to Goat Mountain all 17 days of the Fair and see lots of baby goats! Join in the fun with alpacas, llamas, longhorns and

more in the Tractor Supply Barn.

All the Favorites are still at the Fair!

While any day is great at the Fair, Tuesdays are Kids Free Days and $2 rides for all. Children ages 12 and younger get free admission to the Fair, and all the rides are only $2 (for any age!).

Aside from food, Fair is also known for rides. Butler Amusements will have exciting thrill rides in the Carnival and Midway. Milder rides for the smallest family members can be found in the Kids Park. Ride wristbands can be purchased in advance on our website – skip the line!

SMUD Giving Mondays fills the shelves of the Elk Grove Food Bank. Every Monday, get in free before 3 p.m. with three non-perishable food items per person. Peanut Butter is a favorite and any non-expired food items help put food on the table for those in need this summer.

Discount tickets are available now before July 11th. The best value is the Fun Pack which includes four admission tickets, four ride passes, and a parking pass for only $49.99. ( $91.00 Value) These discounts and parking passes are on sale now at www.castatefair.org.

Let’s get together at the California State Fair, July 12th – July 28th!