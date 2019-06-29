  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 PMJudge Judy
    12:00 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:00 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    02:00 AMPaid Program
    02:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Burning Man
(Photo by David McNew/Newsmakers/Getty Images/File)

RENO, Nev. (AP) – Burning Man organizers say they won’t challenge the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s plans to cap their attendance at current levels under a new 10-year permit.

But they say they will fight any move toward federally-sanctioned screenings for weapons and drugs at the counterculture celebration.

BLM proposed in a final environmental impact statement June 14 that a private security firm eventually be hired to screen all vehicles, participants, vendors, contractors, staff and volunteers upon entry to the event in the northern Nevada desert.

Burning Man organizers say that would subject “a peaceable gathering of people to searches without probable cause other than a desire to attend Burning Man.”

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports any change in security isn’t expected until at least next year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s