by Greg Liggins
Filed Under:Folsom, rocks, Tara O'Sullivan


FOLSOM (CBS13) – “The Rocks” in Folsom have become more than just rocks. They have become a canvas for people to display messages. But those messages are creating some controversy.

Shortly after Officer Tara O’Sullivan’s death, the rocks were painted to memorialize her and commemorate her life. But within a week, that memorial has morphed into different messages.

First, there was a pride flag even before the officer’s funeral. Then it was back to blue for O’Sullivan. Next, there was a message to Stephon Clark, a young man who died in a Sacramento police shooting. Then, last night, the rocks bore a derogatory message aimed at police.

“It’s a disgrace, disgrace to Sacramento, I think. It’s a disgrace to the police department,” said Folsom resident Jim Martinez.

Someone then painted plain white over the derogatory message on Saturday

morning. Hours later, a Sacramento police officer and his family decided to honor fallen officer O’Sullivan again.

“I think we just need to keep it positive. Be like Tara, keep it positive…and if you want to change it to something kind and something inspiring or something loving, that’s fine, but let’s keep it nice,” said Alison Collier with group Sac PD Wives.

