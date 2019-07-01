  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Code
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alpine Meadows Bridge, Fourth of July, Lake Tahoe, Placer County Sheriff's Department, Truckee River

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — With summer in full swing and Independence Day celebrations around the corner, an alcohol ban is now in effect on the Truckee River through Saturday, July 6.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced the ban Monday, explaining that open containers are not allowed within three feet along the Truckee River from Lake Tahoe to the Alpine Meadows Bridge.

Beginning Monday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Marine Unit started heavily patrolling the area, warning boaters can get a DUI for operating a watercraft under the influence.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s