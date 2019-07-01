Comments
LIVE OAK (CBS13) – A distracted driver is believed to have caused a crash that killed a girl on Highway 99 near Yuba City on Sunday.
The crash happened near Lomo Crossing in Live Oak.
According to California Highway Patrol, just after 5 p.m., a driver was texting and crashed into a car – causing a chain reaction crash that eventually involved five cars in total.
One person, the girl, was killed in the crash. Her name and age have not been released, but she was under 18.
Two other people were taken to the hospital with major injuries.
The driver suspected of texting and causing the crash was also taken to the hospital.
CHP is investigating the incident.