MANTECA (CBS13) — Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly threw a brick through a windshield on Saturday morning.
Police said the victim was driving his vehicle in the 2100 block of N. Union Road around 4:37 a.m. Saturday when an unknown suspect was walking in the area and suddenly threw a brick at the victim’s vehicle.
The brick struck the victim’s windshield and caused significant damage. Luckily, the victim was not injured and was able to maintain control of his vehicle and safely pull over.
The suspect reportedly ran from the area and could not be located by Manteca Police officers. Police said the victim said the incident was unprovoked, he did not know the suspect, and he had no idea why the suspect had thrown the brick at his vehicle.
California Vehicle Code states throwing a dangerous object at a vehicle is a felony.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information is encouraged to contact the police department and to reference this case #19-24944.